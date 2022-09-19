The streets of London are packed with mourners and well-wishers as the city and the rest of the UK mark Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Heads of State from around the world including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron joined other dignitaries for the service.

King Charles III and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Following the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the historic heart of London, Her Majesty’s coffin was transported on a ceremonial gun carriage towards Wellington Arch where it will begin it’s journey to Windsor Castle.

The King and his siblings walked behind the coffin as it left Westminster Abbey following the state funeral, while other royals are travelling by car.

How far is Windsor Castle from London?

Windsor Castle, the royal residence in Berkshire, is a little over 20 mile from the centre of London.

The precise route that the Queen’s coffin will take from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle has not been confirmed.

She will be transported by the state hearse, moved from the ceremonial gun carriage used in the London procession.

A televised committal ceremony will take place in the chapel at 4pm followed by a private interment service attended by senior royals.

What will happen at Windsor Castle for the Queen’s funeral?

Later on Monday evening in Windsor, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family, where the Queen will be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the royal vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

Monday marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen, surpassing the operation for the Platinum Jubilee weekend and the London 2012 Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.