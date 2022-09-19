Today the Queen began her journey to her final resting place where she will be buried with her parents and sister.

Her funeral wreath, placed atop her adorned lead-lined coffin, was specially requested by King Charles III as it represents a poignant connection to the Queen’s husband of 73 years, the former Duke of Edinburgh.

What was Charles’ request for her Majesty’s funeral wreath?

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre, during her State Funeral at the Abbey in London.

The late monarch’s coffin features a wreath of flowers draped on top of it.

This includes a ‘sprig of flowers’ which featured in her wedding to her late husband, Prince Philip, to whom she was married for over seven decades.

This sprig, made of recyclable material upon the request of King Charles III, is to be buried with her today.

What do the flowers on the Queen’s funeral wreath mean?

File photo dated 20/11/1947 of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh (formerly Lt Philip Mountbatten, RN) as they leave Westminster Abbey after their marriage ceremony.

Her Majesty’s wreath of flowers, composed of specimens from Buckingham Palace gardens, Highgrove House and Clarence House, have been chosen for their symbolic value.

This includes English Oak, which symbolises the strength of love, Rosemary which is used for remembrance, and Myrtle cut grown from a Myrtle sprig from the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947.

Myrtle has been a symbol of a happy marriage since antiquity.

Other foliage includes Pelargoniums, garden Roses, Autumnal Hydrangea, Sedum, Dahlias, and Scabious.

Within these flowers are shades of deep burgundy, pink, white, and gold - these are symbolic of the standards of the royal family.

Which flowers on the Queen’s funeral wreath are for Prince Philip?

After the Queen left Balmoral, her coffin was adorned with a wreath composed of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas, white heather, pine fir, dahlias, and phlox.

Many of which held symbolic significance to Prince Philip.

The dahlias represent a lifelong commitment between two people, and the sweet peas are thought to be symbolic of departures.

During his funeral, the Queen personally chose such flowers - including white roses, freesias, lilies and sweet peas - to adorn her husband’s coffin.

What was the Queen’s favourite flower?

A flower known to have a special place in the Queen’s botanical affections was ‘Lily of the Valley’.

This is a woodland plant with white bell-shaped flowers and dark green leaves that are considered elegant yet durable.

Her Majesty carried this flower in her orchid bouquet when she married Prince Philip in 1947, and they also were included six years later in her coronation bouquet.