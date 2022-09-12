Mourners will be able to file past the coffin from around 5:30pm on Monday 12 September until 3pm on Tuesday 13 September.

The queue may close early in order to ensure as many people as possible can enter St Giles' Cathedral to pay their respects.

Here’s everything you need to know about paying your respects to Her Majesty, including travel advice, queue starting points, security checks and whether or not you are allowed to take flowers.

Elizabeth II lying-at-rest: Queue starting point in Edinburgh

The queue will start at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows, Edinburgh where one wristband per person will be issued. Only those with wristbands will be able to enter St Giles.

Baggage or any other items should not be left unattended, and members of the public are not allowed to attempt to queue on behalf of others or ask others to queue on your behalf

Tents and gazebos are also not allowed in the queue.

People gather outside St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, ahead of the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral.

The vigil queue will be patrolled. Antisocial or inappropriate behaviour (including queue-jumping, excessive consumption of alcohol, or drunken behaviour) will not be tolerated and you will be removed from the queue.

Members of the public are urged to remember to bring mobile phone chargers or mall portable power bank to use if you need to charge your phone as queues are expected to be length,

Visitors are also reminded to take water if queueing for a long amount of time to pay respects to the monarch.

Bag Policy for paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles

Bags larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in size, bags or rucksacks with expandable compartments, bags or rucksacks with multiple pockets or complex openings, solid sided bags, or bags on wheels

Security checks and banned items for visiting Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh

Airport-style security checks for entering St Giles’ will be in place at George IV Bridge and there will be tight restrictions on what can be taken into the cathedral.

Film, photography, use of mobile phones or other handheld devices are prohibited in the security search area or within St Giles'.

Restrictions on bags and other items will be strictly enforced. Prohibited items including food, drinks and other liquids, will be confiscated at the search point and disposed of.

The queue may close early to ensure as many visitors as possible can enter the cathedral before the Lying-At-Rest period ends should it be clear that those joining the queue beyond that time could not be accommodated before the vigil ends.

Mourners will be asked to pass the coffin without pausing, to enable as many people as possible to do so. Once people have paid their respects, they are asked to move away from the exits to allow the queue to keep flowing.

Banned items include

flasks – this includes metal reusable water bottles no food or liquids of any kind. Clear plastic or glass reusable water bottles will be permitted but must be emptied before entering tribute items (including flowers, candles, soft toys, photographs) medium to large sized cameras (including telescopic lens), video recorders and other electrical similar sized equipment personal defence equipment (e.g flick knives, butterfly knives and personal defence sprays)- items which are lawful in some countries are not permitted in the UK and anyone found in possession of such items are liable to arrest sharp items (e.g knives, including Swiss Army knives, scissors, cutlery and screwdrivers) paint sprays, Padlocks, chains and climbing gear fireworks, smoke canisters, air horns, flares, whistles laser devices, and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise banners, placards, flags and similar items that could be used to cause a disturbance

Travel advice if planning to visit St Giles to pay respects

A series of local and major road closures will be in place. This will have a significant knock-on impact on surrounding trunk roads and the Edinburgh City Bypass. There is no additional parking at George Square, and mourners should wherever possible access George Square by public transport or on foot.

Large crowds are expected and there are likely to be delays on public transport, with members of the public being urged to check ahead and come prepared to stand in long queues.

Traffic Scotland urged people: “Where possible, consider using public transport or Park & Ride and leave extra time for your journey. Leave plenty of extra time for your journey and plan ahead.”

Edinburgh Trams said with thousands expected to file past the coffin at St Giles they would be running all-night services on Monday 12th.

The city council warned the city would be “extremely busy” both today and tomorrow and echoed the plea to plan ahead. It added: “Accessibility and opportunities for viewing and parking are likely to be limited.”

ScotRail said: “We will do everything we can to help people pay their respects at any of the ceremonial events taking place in Scotland.

Flower policy for Queen’s Lying-at-Rest in St Giles' Cathedral

Flowers can be laid in Middle Meadow Walk and Palace of Holyrood House but will not be permitted into St Giles Cathedral.