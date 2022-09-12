Queen to lie at rest in Edinburgh today: When you can view the Queen’s coffin at St Giles' and what are the rules for visits?
Today, the public can visit Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, here’s what you should know about timings, rules and restrictions for visitors.
This transfer of the Queen’s body from her private estate, Balmoral Castle, is known as Operation Unicorn.
Despite national mourning, many were pleased to know they can pay their respects to the Queen in Scotland as her body arrived in Edinburgh yesterday and will open to visitors later today.
Most Popular
Where will the Queen lie at rest?
Lying at Rest refers to a period of time between an individual’s death and being buried.
Meanwhile, Lying in state is common practice for high-ranking political figures like sovereigns, Prime Ministers, or royal family members, where their closed coffin is left on display for public visits.
As the Queen passed away in Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, her coffin will ‘lie in state’ twice in both Edinburgh and London.
Her majesty’s coffin is expected to be in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, for 24 hours.
The church is located at the halfway point between the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Edinburgh Castle, on the city’s famous Royal Mile.
When did the Queen arrive in Edinburgh?
The Queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh yesterday (11 September) at 4PM, and has been watched over by the Royal Company of Archers.
After spending last night at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her majesty’s body shall now lie at rest at St Giles’ Cathedral for 24 hours.
Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, Cammy Day, said he was “proud” that Edinburgh will play such a huge role in the upcoming ceremonial events.
What time can mourners visit the Queen’s coffin?
Members of the public who wish to pay their respects to her Majesty’s coffin may do so at 5pm today (12 September) at St Giles’ Cathedral.
However, mourners who want to visit the Queen have been forewarned that the anticipated visitor demand is in the thousands and they could face very long waits.
What are the rules and restrictions for visiting the Queen's coffin?
When visiting the Queen’s coffin, photography and recording is strictly prohibited.
There will be restrictions on mobile phones and security checks will be present to enforce this as part of a queuing system.
Will the Royal Family be present at St Giles’ Cathedral?
The Royal Family’s senior members, including King Charles III himself, will hold continuous vigils from 7:20pm today.
The Queen’s children will stage a vigil known as ‘the Vigil of the Princes’ around the Queen’s coffin as it rests in St Giles’ Cathedral.
When will the Queen’s body be moved to London?
On Tuesday, 13 September, the Queen will return to London.
Her transfer, under ‘Operation London Bridge’ suggests she will be moved by plane despite initial plans to use the Royal Train.
After the coffin is moved to Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty will lie in state for a further period for public visits, before her state funeral.
Where will the Queen’s funeral be held?
Britain’s longest-reigning monarch will have her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Her coffin shall be borne from Westminster Hall in a procession en-route to the abbey.
Then, the UK will hold a two-minute silence to pay their respects.
After an hour-long service, a ceremonial procession will see the coffin brought to Hyde Park, where it will be brought to Windsor.
At St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, her Majesty’s coffin will finally be lowered into the royal vault.
While an official date is yet to be confirmed, it is thought the funeral will be held on Monday, 19 September.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.