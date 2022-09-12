Following Her Majesty’s death, her coffin shall be transported to London from Scotland by plane.

This transfer of the Queen’s body from her private estate, Balmoral Castle, is known as Operation Unicorn.

Despite national mourning, many were pleased to know they can pay their respects to the Queen in Scotland as her body arrived in Edinburgh yesterday and will open to visitors later today.

Members of the public gather on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day.

Where will the Queen lie at rest?

Lying at Rest refers to a period of time between an individual’s death and being buried.

Meanwhile, Lying in state is common practice for high-ranking political figures like sovereigns, Prime Ministers, or royal family members, where their closed coffin is left on display for public visits.

As the Queen passed away in Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, her coffin will ‘lie in state’ twice in both Edinburgh and London.

King David I founded St Giles' in 1124, it is a parish church in the Old Town of Edinburgh where the Queen's body will lie in state prior to being moved to London.

Her majesty’s coffin is expected to be in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, for 24 hours.

The church is located at the halfway point between the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Edinburgh Castle, on the city’s famous Royal Mile.

When did the Queen arrive in Edinburgh?

The Queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh yesterday (11 September) at 4PM, and has been watched over by the Royal Company of Archers.

Nan Houston age 92 and her daughter Alison wait for the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland as it passes Edinburgh Castle as it continues its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral.

After spending last night at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her majesty’s body shall now lie at rest at St Giles’ Cathedral for 24 hours.

Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, Cammy Day, said he was “proud” that Edinburgh will play such a huge role in the upcoming ceremonial events.

What time can mourners visit the Queen’s coffin?

Members of the public who wish to pay their respects to her Majesty’s coffin may do so at 5pm today (12 September) at St Giles’ Cathedral.

However, mourners who want to visit the Queen have been forewarned that the anticipated visitor demand is in the thousands and they could face very long waits.

What are the rules and restrictions for visiting the Queen's coffin?

When visiting the Queen’s coffin, photography and recording is strictly prohibited.

There will be restrictions on mobile phones and security checks will be present to enforce this as part of a queuing system.

Will the Royal Family be present at St Giles’ Cathedral?

The Royal Family’s senior members, including King Charles III himself, will hold continuous vigils from 7:20pm today.

The Queen’s children will stage a vigil known as ‘the Vigil of the Princes’ around the Queen’s coffin as it rests in St Giles’ Cathedral.

When will the Queen’s body be moved to London?

On Tuesday, 13 September, the Queen will return to London.

Her transfer, under ‘Operation London Bridge’ suggests she will be moved by plane despite initial plans to use the Royal Train.

After the coffin is moved to Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty will lie in state for a further period for public visits, before her state funeral.

Where will the Queen’s funeral be held?

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch will have her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Her coffin shall be borne from Westminster Hall in a procession en-route to the abbey.

Then, the UK will hold a two-minute silence to pay their respects.

After an hour-long service, a ceremonial procession will see the coffin brought to Hyde Park, where it will be brought to Windsor.

At St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, her Majesty’s coffin will finally be lowered into the royal vault.