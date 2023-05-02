New reports reveal that Scottish Gaelic, Welsh and Irish will form part of the coronation of King Charles III.

Language enthusiasts have been delighted to hear that Celtic tongues including Scottish Gaelic, Irish and Welsh will feature at King Charles' ceremony.

The influence of Celtic languages can still be felt in our world today. Place names in Scotland and even as far out as the United States feature traces of languages like Scottish Gaelic and Pictish.

So, it should come as no surprise that Celtic languages including Gaelic, Irish and Welsh will feature in King Charles’ coronation in May - after all he is the UK monarch and the Celtic tongues are tied to this land.

Unfortunately, this does not include all surviving Celtic languages such as Breton, Cornish or Manx, but it is a step in the right direction for inclusion in the languages’ heartlands.

Does King Charles speak Welsh?

The soon-to-be King Charles previously attended Aberystwyth University as a youth to learn the language under the tutelage of Welsh nationalist Dr Edward Millward. The National reported that this made Charles the first English Prince of Wales to be a Welsh speaker in 668 years and he reportedly developed a strong friendship with his tutor.

However, Wales Online reports that while he speaks some Welsh he is not fluent. At his coronation in May, the ‘Lord Have Mercy’ prayer will be performed in Welsh.

How will Scottish Gaelic feature at the Coronation?

Of the three Celtic languages featuring at the King's coronation, only one is not considered endangered; Welsh.

A Lambeth Palace spokesperson said that the hymn ‘Veni Creator’ will be sung. They confirmed that the “ancient hymn” had featured in “coronation services since the 14th century” and is also used in ordination services for bishops and deacons etc.

In their words: “For the first time, we will hear this sung in the traditional languages of the nations of the United Kingdom: English, Welsh, Scots Gaelic and Irish Gaelic.” The Scottish Gaelic verse will proceed as follows:

Fada bhuain iomain ar namh

Agus builich sa bhad do ghras

O, treoraich sinn, a Cheannaird ard

Bho bhuaidh gach beud agus cradh

The corresponding English lyrics are:

Anoint and cheer our soiled face

With the abundance of thy grace

Keep far our foes, give peace at home

Where thou art guide, no ill can come