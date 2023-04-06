Most Scots are not Gaelic-speaking so they may think the language is completely removed from their vocabulary, but it turns out many everyday English words are derived from Gaelic.

Certain words that Scotland and the English-speaking world use today, while pronounced differently, have emerged from Scottish Gaelic (or via Irish Gaelic which is closely related.)

It is easy see the relationship in reverse and think that Gaelic borrows from English, which in some cases is true as many modern European languages have adapted English words, but this overlooks how English takes from others.

Many languages Germanic, Latin, Greek, Norman French and Celtic in origin make appearances in what we know as English today. By way of Ireland, Gaelic was brought to Scotland around AD 500 meaning these words have Irish roots in common but certainly pass through Scottish Gaelic.

Learn about these words with Carl’s Lingo Kingdom (see above), or continue reading now for 13 English words that are connected to Scottish Gaelic.

1 . Claymore The Claymore, an iconic two-edged heavy broadsword wielded by Scottish Highlanders, is an iconic weapon famous worldwide. Many don't know, however, that the word "Claymore" comes from the Scottish Gaelic "claidheamh-mòr" which means "great/big sword". The name may lack the finesse of other regional swords like Japan's Mikazuki Munechika or 'Crescent Moon Blade' but does Big Sword get the job done? Absolutely.

2 . Whisky Scotland is often credited as the country that invented this beverage, and the English word "whisky" has roots in Scottish Gaelic from its name "uisge beatha" which means "water of life".

3 . Ceilidh A ceilidh is a Scottish tradition which involves traditional dances and music played at a community gathering place, put as simply as possible it's like a 'Scottish party'. The Scottish Gaelic word "cèilidh" means "social gathering".

4 . Gob Ever told someone to shut their 'gob' because they overestimated their gift of the 'gab'? This reportedly comes from "gob" which in Gaelic means "beak", so if you said "shut your gob, hen" then it checks out etymologically.