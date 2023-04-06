Scottish Gaelic you already speak: 13 English words derived from Gaelic that we use today
Most Scots are not Gaelic-speaking so they may think the language is completely removed from their vocabulary, but it turns out many everyday English words are derived from Gaelic.
Certain words that Scotland and the English-speaking world use today, while pronounced differently, have emerged from Scottish Gaelic (or via Irish Gaelic which is closely related.)
It is easy see the relationship in reverse and think that Gaelic borrows from English, which in some cases is true as many modern European languages have adapted English words, but this overlooks how English takes from others.
Many languages Germanic, Latin, Greek, Norman French and Celtic in origin make appearances in what we know as English today. By way of Ireland, Gaelic was brought to Scotland around AD 500 meaning these words have Irish roots in common but certainly pass through Scottish Gaelic.
Learn about these words with Carl’s Lingo Kingdom (see above), or continue reading now for 13 English words that are connected to Scottish Gaelic.