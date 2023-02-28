Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have announced an “agreement in principle” over amendments to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Branded “The Windsor Framework” during a joint press conference on Monday afternoon, the agreement seeks to amend trade conditions for Northern Ireland following the UK’s exit from the EU.

It includes a new red and green-lane system and an "emergency brake" for Stormont on future changes to EU goods rules being applied across the region.

Why is it called ‘The Windsor Framework’?

King Charles III receives European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during an audience at Windsor Castle.

Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen announced the agreement in Windsor, following in-person talks over the final details.

Mr Sunak said: “This afternoon, I welcomed President Von der Leyen to Windsor to continue our discussions about the Northern Ireland Protocol. Together, we have changed the original Protocol and are today announcing the new Windsor Framework.”

When asked why the final protocol talks were taking place in Windsor, a spokesman for 10 Downing Street said: “There are a number of occasions when these sorts of talks have been held in significant locations, this is no different.”

Before the framework’s final details were even confirmed, Conservative and Unionist groups expressed anger over a meeting between King Charles III and Ms von der Leyen after suggestions the deal would be called the “Windsor Agreement”.

On Saturday it was reported the planned meeting between the pair had been cancelled.