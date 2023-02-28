Branded “The Windsor Framework” during a joint press conference on Monday afternoon, the agreement seeks to amend trade conditions for Northern Ireland following the UK’s exit from the EU.
It includes a new red and green-lane system and an "emergency brake" for Stormont on future changes to EU goods rules being applied across the region.
Why is it called ‘The Windsor Framework’?
Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen announced the agreement in Windsor, following in-person talks over the final details.
Mr Sunak said: “This afternoon, I welcomed President Von der Leyen to Windsor to continue our discussions about the Northern Ireland Protocol. Together, we have changed the original Protocol and are today announcing the new Windsor Framework.”
When asked why the final protocol talks were taking place in Windsor, a spokesman for 10 Downing Street said: “There are a number of occasions when these sorts of talks have been held in significant locations, this is no different.”
Before the framework’s final details were even confirmed, Conservative and Unionist groups expressed anger over a meeting between King Charles III and Ms von der Leyen after suggestions the deal would be called the “Windsor Agreement”.
On Saturday it was reported the planned meeting between the pair had been cancelled.
Despite the furore, however, the King met with the EU Commission president at Windsor Castle later on Monday following the framework’s formal announcement.