Conservative and Unionist politicians have accused King Charles III of “antagonising” Brexiteers for meeting with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The criticism comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seeks support from pro-Brexit groups over the newly reworked trade deal with Northern Ireland. Conservative Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was wrong to involve the monarch in the “immediate political controversy” on the same day the Prime Minister was due to sign a new agreement with the European Commission president.

Baroness Arlene Foster, the former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and first minister of Northern Ireland, said the meeting in Windsor Castle was “crass and will go down very badly”.

Buckingham Palace said the King was acting on “the Government’s advice”. Downing Street said it was “fundamentally” a decision for the King.

King Charles III receives European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during an audience at Windsor Castle. Picture: Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images

The King and the European Commission president were due to sit down for tea late on Monday, shortly after Ms von der Leyen signed off on a long-awaited Northern Ireland Protocol agreement with Mr Sunak.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former Cabinet minister, said: “It is surprising that the King will meet Ursula von der Leyen today as it antagonises the people the Prime Minister needs to conciliate. It is also constitutionally unwise to involve the King in a matter of immediate political controversy.”

Baroness Foster added: “I cannot quite believe that No 10 would ask His Majesty the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI. We must remember this is not the King’s decision, but the Government who it appears are tone deaf.”

The announcement of Monday’s meeting came despite warnings that it risks drawing the King into the process of the UK and EU agreeing a deal, or being seen as tacitly endorsing it. Downing Street has defended the move to advise the King to meet Ms von der Leyen, saying Mr Sunak “fundamentally” believes the final decision was for the King.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arriving at Windsor Castle ahead of an audience with King Charles III. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“He firmly believes it’s for the King to make those decisions,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

He compared the von der Leyen meeting to the King talking to Poland’s Andrzej Duda or Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, and added: “It’s not uncommon for his majesty to accept invitations to meet certain leaders. He has met President Duda and President Zelensky recently. He is meeting with the president of the EU today.”

Questioned over why the final protocol talks were taking place in Windsor, the spokesman said: “There are a number of occasions when these sorts of talks have been held in significant locations, this is no different.”

Topics up for discussion between the King and the EU chief include climate change and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was unknown if they will discuss details surrounding Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so.”

The King and Ms von der Leyen will meet at Windsor Castle once her commitments elsewhere in the UK have been fulfilled.