Rishi Sunak strikes post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol deal with EU

Rishi Sunak has signed a breakthrough deal with the European Union over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak will now hope to win the support of unionists and Tory Eurosceptics, with the latter going public repeatedly in the past month with threats to block any deal they didn’t deem suitable.

Ms von der Leyen and the Prime Minister will unveil the details at a press conference on Monday.“An agreement has been reached. The deal is done,” a senior Downing Street source said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets EU President, Usula Von Der Leyen, at the Fairmont Windsor Park hotel in Englefield Green, Windsor, Berkshire, ahead of a meeting to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The European Commission president will go on to have tea with the King at Windsor Castle despite criticisms that the meeting would drag Charles into the politically contentious deal.

Mr Sunak hopes the deal will win the approval of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so powersharing can be restored in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running.

DUP support would also be key in convincing Conservative Brexiteers to back the deal as pressure mounted on the Prime Minister to give MPs a Commons vote.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “We’ll take our time to consider the detail and measure a deal against our seven tests.”

Earlier in the day, Conservative Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg warned Mr Sunak of a possible Tory revolt if the DUP does not support the deal, despite major concessions expected from the EU.

The former cabinet minister told GB News: “It will all depend on the DUP. If the DUP are against it, I think there will be quite a significant number of Conservatives who are unhappy.”

Sir Keir Starmer has reiterated Labour’s support for any deal but said the real test will be whether Mr Sunak “has got the strength to sell it to his backbenchers or not”.

The SNP SNP's Northern Ireland spokesperson Richard Thomson MP warned any deal would have to work for Northern Ireland.

He said: "Protecting the Good Friday Agreement and ensuring peace and prosperity on the island of Ireland must always take priority.