The suspect looked about 18 years old and ran off after the attack.

Police are searching for a teenager after a woman was left unconscious on a road in Buckie.

Officers said the woman was assaulted in a “unprovoked and cowardly” attack at around 12.15am on Saturday on South Pringle Street, at its junction with West Church Street.

The male suspect is described by police as having fair hair, of average height and build, and being approximately 18 years old.

Police said he was wearing baggy jeans with a grey zip up style hoodie at the time of the assault.

Local Buckie Officer Constable Paton advised “The female appears to have been the victim of an unprovoked and cowardly assault whereby, she has been left unconscious on the road by the suspect, who has then run off along South Pringle Street, southwards towards the High School direction.