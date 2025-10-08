Moray crime: Police hunt teen suspect after 'cowardly' attack left woman unconscious on Scottish road
Police are searching for a teenager after a woman was left unconscious on a road in Buckie.
Officers said the woman was assaulted in a “unprovoked and cowardly” attack at around 12.15am on Saturday on South Pringle Street, at its junction with West Church Street.
The male suspect is described by police as having fair hair, of average height and build, and being approximately 18 years old.
Police said he was wearing baggy jeans with a grey zip up style hoodie at the time of the assault.
Local Buckie Officer Constable Paton advised “The female appears to have been the victim of an unprovoked and cowardly assault whereby, she has been left unconscious on the road by the suspect, who has then run off along South Pringle Street, southwards towards the High School direction.
“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault, has private CCTV or any pertinent information to the enquiry to come forward by contacting 101 or attending at the Buckie Police Station and quoting incident 0097 from 4th October.”