Millerston Street incident: Man, 29, in 'critical' condition after early morning crash on Glasgow road
A 29-year-old man is in a critical condition following a crash on Millerston Street in Glasgow in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Officers said the one-vehicle crash happened around 3.55am and involved a blue Volkswagon Scirocco.
Emergency services attended. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition has been described as critical.
The road remains closed while crash investigation work is carried out.
Sergeant Adnan Alam said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
“We are also asking people to check any private CCTV in and around the location to see if they have captured anything that could assist. And if you were driving in the area around the time of the crash, please also check any dash-cam you might have and get in touch with officers.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0355 of October 7.
Comments
