The man was rushed to hospital after the crash just before 4am

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old man is in a critical condition following a crash on Millerston Street in Glasgow in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Officers said the one-vehicle crash happened around 3.55am and involved a blue Volkswagon Scirocco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers are being told to avoid the area. | Google Maps

Emergency services attended. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition has been described as critical.

The road remains closed while crash investigation work is carried out.

Sergeant Adnan Alam said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“We are also asking people to check any private CCTV in and around the location to see if they have captured anything that could assist. And if you were driving in the area around the time of the crash, please also check any dash-cam you might have and get in touch with officers.”