A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a haul of cocaine and ketamine was seized in the Moray area.

Around midday on Thursday, police acting on intelligence raided at a property on St Peters Terrace, Buckie.

Police raided property Buckie as part of a county lines crackdown. | National World

Quantities of cocaine and ketamine were recovered by officers, with a total estimated street value of approximately £5600. A four-figure sum of cash was also seized.

The man was later charged in connection with county lines drugs offences. He appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Constable Tom Spracklen, from the Elgin CID Proactive Unit, said: “Illegal substances cause real harm and misery to individuals, families and communities.

“This arrest underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, as we work to tackle organised crime networks profiting from exploitation.

