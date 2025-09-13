Moray crime: Man, 20, arrested as cocaine and ketamine worth £5,600 seized in 'county lines' raid
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a haul of cocaine and ketamine was seized in the Moray area.
Around midday on Thursday, police acting on intelligence raided at a property on St Peters Terrace, Buckie.
Quantities of cocaine and ketamine were recovered by officers, with a total estimated street value of approximately £5600. A four-figure sum of cash was also seized.
The man was later charged in connection with county lines drugs offences. He appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday.
Detective Constable Tom Spracklen, from the Elgin CID Proactive Unit, said: “Illegal substances cause real harm and misery to individuals, families and communities.
“This arrest underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, as we work to tackle organised crime networks profiting from exploitation.
“We need the public’s help in relation to drug dealing from our communities. I urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs or organised crime to contact Police Scotland on 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”