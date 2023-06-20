Your questions answered, from where the Titanic wreck lies and how deep it is to what we know so far about the missing Titanic sub,.

﻿A search and rescue operation is under way in the North Atlantic sea after a tourist submersible exploring the wreck of the Titanic went missing on Sunday.

Tour firm OceanGate's Titan submersible lost contact with its tether vessel, research ship Polar Prince, one hour and 45 minutes into its dive. The craft is thought to be approximately 1,450km off the coast of Cape Cod when it went missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coast Guards from the US and Canada are working to find the missing Titan vessel which is believed to have five passengers on board. From where the Titanic sunk to what we know about the missing vessel, here are your questions answered.

The OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. Picture: American Photo Archive/Alamy/PA Wire

Where was the Titanic built?

Construction on the Titanic began in Belfast, Ireland in 1909. One of three ships built by Harland & Wolff and White Star Line, the vessel was completed in 1912.

Where did the Titanic sail from?

The Titanic’s maiden voyage set sail from Southampton’s White Star Dock on Wednesday April 10, 1912.

Where was the Titanic going?

Nicknamed the “Millionaire’s Special,” RMS Titanic’s maiden voyage would take passengers from England to New York City.

The Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage to America in 1912, seen on trials in Belfast Lough. Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images.

When did the Titanic sink?

Just before midnight on April 14 1912 – four days after it set sail – the Titanic collided with an iceberg off the coast of Canada. The ship sank and around 1,500 of its 2,200 passengers died.

Where is the Titanic?

The wreckage of the Titanic can be found approximately 400 nautical miles – 740km – south of St John's, Newfoundland.

The wreck has two main pieces, the bow and stern. The bow is the largest and most intact portion of the vessel.

The Titanic lies in two parts on the ocean floor.

How deep is the Titanic in miles?

At the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, the Titanic rests 4,000 metres underwater which is around 2.5 miles deep.

How much do Titanic submarine tours cost?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 for tourists to join their eight-day Titanic survey, which is more than £195,000.

The company has removed information surrounding the dive, but full information on the tour can be found via the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.

It is estimated that a full dive to the Titanic's wreck reportedly takes eight hours.

What is known about the missing submersible?

OceanGate's Titan submersible is a five-person vessel built to descend 4,000 metres below the surface.

It travels at three knots, which is 3.5 miles per hour and, when it's not escorting tourists, is used for site surveys and inspections, research and data collection, filming and deep sea equipment testing.

The Titan submersible is directed by a games console controller.

The company says the vessel, which is controlled by a games console controller, has real-time systems for monitoring the hull, which are designed to give the pilot enough time to resurface safely.

Last year, CBS journalist David Pogue joined the excursion and reported the waiver he had to sign described the vessel as "experimental" and "has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, disability, emotional trauma or death".

Who is on board the missing Titanic submarine?

Five people were on board the Titan, and three of those people have been confirmed so far. British businessman and explorer Hamish Harding, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post from June 17, Mr Harding shared that he was “proud to finally announce” he would be joining the Titanic expedition.