Teenager missing on Titan submersible is student at Scottish university

A teenager trapped on the missing Titan submersible is a student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

One of the men missing on the Titan submersible is a student at a Glasgow university, it has emerged.

Suleman Dawood, 19, who is on the craft along with his father, businessman Shahzada Dawood, and three other passengers, is studying at the University of Strathclyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vessel, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood.

A rescue mission is underway as the amount of oxygen on board is dwindling.

Also in the undersea craft are British adventurer Hamish Harding, OceanGate's chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

A spokesman for the University of Strathclyde said: “We are deeply concerned about Suleman, his father and the others involved in this incident. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and we continue to hope for a positive outcome."

It is believed Mr Dawood is a first year student at the university, having left school in Surrey last year, where his Pakistani family is currently based. His father, one of Pakistan’s richest men, is a UK-based board member of the Prince's Trust charity and is also the vice-chairman of Engro Corporation, which makes fertilisers, food and energy, as well as the Dawood Hercules Corporation, which makes chemicals.

ACS International School in Cobham, Surrey, confirmed yesterday Mr Dawood is a recent graduate.