The male cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A man riding an e-bike was taken to hospital following a crash with a vehicle on a busy road in Edinburgh on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Drum Brae South in Corstorphine at around 7.35pm.

The collision happened at 7.35pm on Sunday eveningplaceholder image
The collision happened at 7.35pm on Sunday evening | Google Maps

The male cyclist was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Sunday, 26 October, 2025 police received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and ebike in Drum Brae South, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and the male cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance.

“The road re-opened around 9pm.”

