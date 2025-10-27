The 16-year-old will appear in court soon.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “disturbance” on a street in Aberdeen. Two men were seriously injured in what police have described as an “attempted murder” and a “serious assault”.

The incident happened around 3.05am on Sunday on Bon Accord Street | Google Maps

Police were called to the alleged incident on Bon Accord Street just after 3am on Sunday. Officers said two men had to be taken to hospital.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the “attempted murder” of a 20-year-old man and “serious assault” of an 18-year-old man.

An investigation is ongoing and the teenager is due to appear in court in due course.

Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Emma Low said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us as soon as possible.

“We’d also ask anyone with private CCTV from Bon Accord Street in the early hours to check their footage and pass any footage to us. Any information, no matter how small, could help us as we continue our inquiries.”

Chief Inspector Victoria Stables said: “We recognise that this incident will be concerning to the local community.

“There will be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance and support the ongoing inquiry.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers.”