Pedestrian 'critical' after being struck by Ferrari in Edinburgh

By Nick Forbes
Published 26th Oct 2025, 16:57 GMT
The Steamie: The politics of North Sea job losses
Police appeal for CCTV or dashcam footage

A man is in a “critical” condition condition in hospital after being hit by a Ferrari while walking in Edinburgh.

The incident happened in Stenhouse Drive, just west of its junction with Stenhouse Grove, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Police said it involved a red Ferrari 488 Spider car.

A Ferrari 488 Spider similar to the vehicle involved in the incident. Picture: Robert Hradil/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
A Ferrari 488 Spider similar to the vehicle involved in the incident. Picture: Robert Hradil/Getty Images | Getty Images

Emergency services attended and the 26 year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment, where he is reported to be in a "critical" condition.

The road was closed following the incident, and reopened at about 12.20am on Sunday.

Police Scotland has appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage.placeholder image
Police Scotland has appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage. | PA

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward. They added that a white saloon-type car is believed to have been driving ahead of the Ferrari prior to the incident, and that whoever was in that car may have seen what happened.

Police Scotland’s Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident to please contact us with any information that may assist.

“In addition, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 3121 of October 25 2025

