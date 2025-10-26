Pedestrian 'critical' after being struck by Ferrari in Edinburgh

Police appeal for CCTV or dashcam footage

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is in a “critical” condition condition in hospital after being hit by a Ferrari while walking in Edinburgh.

The incident happened in Stenhouse Drive, just west of its junction with Stenhouse Grove, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Police said it involved a red Ferrari 488 Spider car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ferrari 488 Spider similar to the vehicle involved in the incident. Picture: Robert Hradil/Getty Images | Getty Images

Emergency services attended and the 26 year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment, where he is reported to be in a "critical" condition.

The road was closed following the incident, and reopened at about 12.20am on Sunday.

Police Scotland has appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage. | PA

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward. They added that a white saloon-type car is believed to have been driving ahead of the Ferrari prior to the incident, and that whoever was in that car may have seen what happened.

Police Scotland’s Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident to please contact us with any information that may assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch.”