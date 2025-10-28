How to watch Celtic v Falkirk as O’Neill returns to dugout

Martin O'Neill will return to the Celtic Park dugout for the first time 20 years when he takes caretaker charge of the Scottish Premiership match against Falkirk on Wednesday night.

The 73-year-old has been handed the reins on an interim basis alongside Shaun Maloney following the shock resignation of Brendan Rodgers, who left the club on Monday amid a breakdown in his relationship with the board.

O'Neill is regarded fondly by Celtic supporters having previously managed the club between 2000 and 2005, winning seven trophies, including a treble in his first season, as well as reaching the UEFA Cup final in 2003.

He will be tasked with providing an instant upturn in fortunes with Celtic sitting eight points behind leaders Hearts at the top of the Premiership table following Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle, which followed a 2-0 defeat at Dundee the previous weekend.

Falkirk arrive on a high following back-to-back league wins over Motherwell and Dundee which have taken them up to sixth in the table, level on points with Rangers after nine matches. John McGlynn's side have already visited Celtic Park this season on Premier Sports Cup duty in August and were on the end of 4-1 defeat.

Celtic will have caretaker boss Martin O'Neill back in the dugout when they host Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. | SNS Group

Celtic v Falkirk match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Celtic v Falkirk TV channel

The match has not been selected for live television broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 10.45pm.

Celtic v Falkirk live stream

The match is available to watch online within the UK and Ireland via Celtic TV, with a live pay-per-view stream costing £9.99. Full details can be found here - https://celticfc.tv/videos/80027010.

Celtic v Falkirk team news

Celtic have lost Cameron Carter-Vickers to a long-term Achilles injury while Alistair Johnston and Kelechi Iheanacho miss out with hamstring problems. Daizen Maeda could return to the squad after missing the past few games with a hamstring issue. Long-term absentee Jota (knee) remains out.

Falkirk will be without three centre-backs with Lewis Neilson (ankle), Coll Donaldson (abdomen) and Tom Lang all sidelined. Fellow long-term absentees Aidan Nesbitt (foot), Ethan Ross (ankle) and Jamie Sneddon (hernia) remain out along with Leon McCann.

Celtic v Falkirk referee and VAR

Ryan Lee has been appointed match referee. He will be assisted by Ross Macleod and David Dunne. Grant Irvine is on VAR duty, assisted by Gary Hilland.