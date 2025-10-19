Breaking

World famous Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 19th Oct 2025, 10:25 BST
placeholder image
AFP via Getty Images
The Louvre has closed today because of 'exceptional reasons'

The world famous Louvre in Paris, home of the Mona Lisa, has been closed after a robbery.

French police are said to be investigating, according to reports.

The French culture minister has confirmed there has been a robbery and no one has been hurt but no further details are available.

Related topics:Museum
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice