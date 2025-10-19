Breaking
World famous Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery
The Louvre has closed today because of 'exceptional reasons'
The world famous Louvre in Paris, home of the Mona Lisa, has been closed after a robbery.
French police are said to be investigating, according to reports.
The French culture minister has confirmed there has been a robbery and no one has been hurt but no further details are available.
