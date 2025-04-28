Major Scots council to increase controlled parking zones by 50% amid crackdown

Major recruitment drive sees local authority hire 100 extra parking attendants

Scotland’s biggest local authority has unveiled plans to significantly increase the number of controlled parking zones over the next two years as part of a major crackdown that will see it hire 100 extra parking attendants.

Glasgow City Council already operates 24 restricted parking zones within its boundaries, but it is planning to introduce strict controls in a further dozen areas, meaning that residents will need permits if they want to park on streets where they live.

The measure, which is designed to ease parking congestions and reduce private car commuting, will be expanded to swathes of the city as part of a rollout programme running until 2026/27.

The new controlled parking zones will span several popular residential areas in the southside of the city, including Strathbungo, Shawlands, Langside, Pollokshields, Govanhill, and Battlefield, as well as communities such as Broomhill, Dennistoun, Sighthill, and Kirklee.

The plans will be discussed at a meeting of the local authority’s environmental and liveable neighbourhoods, regenerations and sustainability committee later this week, where councillors will also be briefed on the wider strategy around parking.

It includes a “significant increase” In resources via the recruitment of an additional 100 parking attendants. The authority has received more than 300 applications for the positions, with a shortlisting process currently taking place.

A report for the meeting, prepared by Kevin Argue, the council’s head of sustainable transport, traffic, and parking operations, also details a sharp increase in enforcement action taken by the council using its existing parking powers.

Since the start of March, for example, it has issued 572 penalty charge notices for pavement parking. The penalty charge notices of up to £100 are now being handed out for pavement parking, dropped kerb parking and double parking, although the fines are reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Elsewhere, on street inspections have continued to rise, with the number increasing from 37,605 in February to 43,622 in March. A continued effort to address bus stop parking also resulted in 245 penalty charge notices being issued in March, up 18 per cent on the previous month.

The council is also pressing ahead with plans for a carbon based parking permits scheme in an effort to further reduce car emissions and car ownership. The initiative would see permits priced according to a vehicle’s level of carbon dioxide emissions and the number of permits per household or property. The controversial changes have already seen the council cut the cost of the emissions permits, which are expected to be rolled out come the start of August.

Mr Argue’s report also states that work to develop and establish event day parking zones outside the stadiums of Rangers and Celtic football clubs, a step to “protect residential areas and improve enforcement during events,” is progressing.