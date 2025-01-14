Glasgow announces when it will start enforcing pavement parking ban and what fines will be

The move comes exactly a year after Edinburgh became first council in Scotland to issue fines

Drivers face enforcement for parking on pavements in Scotland’s largest city from Wednesday, January 29, Glasgow City Council announced on Tuesday.

The move also covers vehicles parked beside dropped kerbs along with double parking, with motorists facing £100 fines, which are halved if paid within two weeks.

The pavement parking ban has been enforced in Edinburgh since January 2024 | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

However, the council said warning notices would be issued initially to help drivers adjust to the new arrangements before fines are issued.

The announcement comes more than a year after councils were given the powers to clamp down on such illegal parking, and it will start in Glasgow exactly a year after Edinburgh became the first Scottish council to begin enforcement.

But only one in four councils have begun enforcement.

The new regulations are designed to improve road safety to pedestrians, especially those with disabilities or pushchairs, who can be forced onto the road where vehicles are blocking pavements.

However, some streets in Glasgow will be temporarily exempt from the penalty charge notices, which have been assessed as being narrower than 7.5m - the width required to enable fire engines to get past cars parked on both side of the road.

They will be assessed further to see whether other measures to control parking could be introduced instead of a permanent exemption.

Glasgow City Council urged motorists to check streets on a map on its website ahead of enforcement starting.

Transport convener Angus Millar said: “Pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs create road safety hazards and put vulnerable pedestrians and wheelchair users in danger.

“Forcing people to walk on the carriageway in direct conflict with traffic is unacceptable.

“While some streets may be considered for exemptions or further parking restrictions in advance of pavement parking enforcement, the majority of streets in the city have already been determined to require no exemption and enforcement in these streets will begin this month.”

The council said emergency services’ and waste collection vehicles were exempt from the regulations, along with those making postal deliveries and urgent medical assistance, assisting a crash or breakdown, or delivering or collecting goods for up to 20 minutes.

Anne Docherty, acting co-director of Living Streets Scotland, which campaigns for pedestrians, said: “I hope other Scottish towns and cities will see the benefits of reclaiming their pavements for people, not vehicles, and follow suit.

“Street exemptions run the risk of creating a ‘postcode lottery’ of accessible streets, so they need to be kept to a minimum.”

William Porter, policy manager for the IAM RoadSmart motoring group, said: "Pavement parking is a menace for a whole host of people. However, the ban needs to be enforced, taking into consideration the needs of residents and ensuring there is enough space to park.

“Often, some put a wheel or two up the kerb, so road access is not blocked while also leaving sufficient pavement space for those in wheelchairs needing to get by.