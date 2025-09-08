Emergency services remain on the scene.

A major Scottish bridge is closed in both directions.

Police were called to Clackmannanshire Bridge on Monday and remain on the scene.

It is understood the incident relates to a ‘concern for a person’.

The bridge, in Fife, spans the Firth of Forth.

Traffic Scotland are advising motorists to use Kincardine Bridge as an alternative route.

A police spokesperson said: “The Clackmannanshire Bridge is closed in both directions with emergency services in attendance.