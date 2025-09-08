Clackmannanshire Bridge: Bridge closed in both directions as emergency services called to 'concern for person'
A major Scottish bridge is closed in both directions.
Police were called to Clackmannanshire Bridge on Monday and remain on the scene.
It is understood the incident relates to a ‘concern for a person’.
The bridge, in Fife, spans the Firth of Forth.
Traffic Scotland are advising motorists to use Kincardine Bridge as an alternative route.
A police spokesperson said: “The Clackmannanshire Bridge is closed in both directions with emergency services in attendance.
“Motorists should avoid the area and use alternative routes.”
