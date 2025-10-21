Drivers are being told to plan ahead to avoid disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are being warned of potential disruption ahead of consecutive nights of overnight closures affecting the M8 near Livingston.

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, said the slip road onto the westbound M8 at Junction 3, near Livingston, will be closed for resurfacing works on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is closed to drivers between 8.30pm and 6am on those days.

The work, which involves renewing 600 metres of road surface, was originally scheduled for three days starting on Wednesday.

The works are being carried out on Wednesday and Thursday | Google Maps

A signed diversion route for traffic wishing to join the M8 westbound while be in place via the A899 north to Dechmont Roundabout, the A89 west to Boghall Roundabout, the A7066 west to Boghead Roundabout, and the A801 south to join the M8 at Junction 4, near Whitburn.

A lane closure will also be in place on Deer Park Roundabout and all approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said “Closing the slip road is essential to ensure the safety of both road users and our workforce during these resurfacing works.

“We’ll do this overnight to minimise disruption as much as possible, however we understand this may still cause inconvenience for some road users. We thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.

“If you need to use this route during the works, our advice is to plan ahead and allow extra time for the diversion.”

He said access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.