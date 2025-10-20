North Lanarkshire crash: M8 blocked eastbound after four-vehicle crash
A major Central Belt road is blocked eastbound after a four vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the crash near Eastfield on the M8 around 7.15am.
The road is blocked eastbound in lane two.
Traffic Scotland are advising motorists to approach with caution and expect delays.
It is not known if there have been any serious injuries.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
Traffic Scotland posted: “M8 Junction 5 Eastbound is blocked due to a road traffic incident.
“Lane two is currently blocked Eastbound due to a four vehicle collision. Traffic can pass in lane one...albeit very slowly.
“Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect delays.”
