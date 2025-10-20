North Lanarkshire crash: M8 blocked eastbound after four-vehicle crash

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 20th Oct 2025, 08:12 BST
Emergency services remain on the scene.

A major Central Belt road is blocked eastbound after a four vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Eastfield on the M8 around 7.15am.

The road is blocked eastbound in lane two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic Scotland are advising motorists to approach with caution and expect delays.

It is not known if there have been any serious injuries.

Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Emergency services remain on the scene. placeholder image
Emergency services remain on the scene. | Google

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Traffic Scotland posted: “M8 Junction 5 Eastbound is blocked due to a road traffic incident.

“Lane two is currently blocked Eastbound due to a four vehicle collision. Traffic can pass in lane one...albeit very slowly.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect delays.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesMotoristsPolice ScotlandTraffic
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice