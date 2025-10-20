Emergency services remain on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major Central Belt road is blocked eastbound after a four vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Eastfield on the M8 around 7.15am.

The road is blocked eastbound in lane two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic Scotland are advising motorists to approach with caution and expect delays.

It is not known if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Emergency services remain on the scene. | Google

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Traffic Scotland posted: “M8 Junction 5 Eastbound is blocked due to a road traffic incident.

“Lane two is currently blocked Eastbound due to a four vehicle collision. Traffic can pass in lane one...albeit very slowly.