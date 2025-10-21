Work will soon be under way on the bridge’s stay-cables.

Motorists are to face overnight carriageway closures on a major Scottish bridge.

As work begins on Queensferry Crossing next week, there will be reduced speed limits and overnight carriageway closures implemented.

The routine maintenance will begin on October 27 when Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will work on the bridge’s stay-cables.

An overnight lane closure will be in place on the northbound carriageway between 8pm and 5am on Thursday, October 23 to facilitate equipment deliveries.

A reduced speed limit of 50mph will then be in force between 8am and 6pm on Monday to Friday nights from October 27 for five weeks, lasting until November 28.

Overnight lane and carriageway closures will also be in place on alternate carriageways between 8pm and 5am on Monday to Friday nights.

This will be from November 3-14 when traffic may be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge.

​Insurers supported construction clients working on the Queensferry Crossing (Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images) | Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Bridge is a ‘complex structure’ that requires ‘constant maintenance’

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “These routine maintenance works are necessary to ensure that the Queensferry Crossing’s cables remain in a good condition and continue to perform as required into the future.

“The bridge is a complex structure that requires constant inspection and maintenance, however we’ve planned the project to minimise any delays as far as possible.

“A daytime speed restriction is necessary for safety while works are carried out from the central reserve and at height, however all lanes will remain open to traffic.

“During overnight carriageway closures, traffic will be diverted over the nearby Forth Road Bridge.