An incident in which a ship has partially toppled over in Leith has been described as “terrifying” for those on board.

Emergency services have been called to the dry dock at the Edinburgh waterfront area after the vessel tilted over on a 45-degree angle.

It has been reported that multiple injuries have been sustained in the incident.

The ship is believed to be the RV Petrel – a research vessel owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board.

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith around 8:35am on Wednesday.

Pictures posted on social media show the vessel leaning at a 45-degree angle. It is not known if anyone has been injured.

The vessel tilted at a 45-degree angle at Leith dock. Picture: @tomafc83 on Twitter

Dales Marine, which runs the dry dock, declined to comment when contacted by The Scotsman.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8:35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.

A ship is currently leaning towards the docks at a worrying angle in Leith, Edinburgh. Picture: @Tomafc83 on Twitter

“The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 8:29am hours today to attend an incident in Leith.

“We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”

The coastguard also sent teams to the scene.

Emergency services at the scene in Leith. Picture: @tomafc83 on Twitter

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9:30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene. This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”