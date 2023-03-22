All Sections
Leith Docks incident: Ship was owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate which located major Second World War US warship wrecks

The ship which partially toppled over in a Leith dry dock on Wednesday is a research vessel owned by the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Alastair Dalton
By Alastair Dalton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT
It is believed to have been in Leith since 2020.

Mr Allen bought the underwater research vessel to reach ocean depths beyond the capability of his yacht Octopus, which he had fitted out for deep sea exploration.

According to the estate’s website paulallen.com, its purpose was “to locate historically significant shipwrecks and explore underwater ecosystems”.

Petrel at Imperial Dock in Leith on Wednesday. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Mr Allen said he had been inspired to document the final resting place of the many military personnel who had not returned home from Europe after the Second World War unlike his father.

Petrel’s missions included locating the “elusive” wreck of heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, sunk by a Japanese submarine in July 1945 after a secret mission to deliver components for one of the nuclear bombs dropped on Japan, from which only 316 of the 1,196 ship’s crew survived.

The research vessel also located two other wrecks from the war, months before Mr Smith’s death in 2019 – aircraft carriers USS Wasp and USS Hornet, the latter of which took part in the first airborne raid on the Japanese mainland and the Battle of Midway.

