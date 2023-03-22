All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
23 minutes ago 25 injured after ship topples over in 'terrifying' ‘major incident’ at dry dock
29 minutes ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
30 minutes ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

Leith Docks: Pictures show multi-agency response following emergency incident at dry dock after ship named Petrel partially topples over

Emergency services have been called to a dry dock after a ship partially toppled over.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT

The Petrel began to tilt to one side at Imperial Dock in Leith just after 08:30.

The vessel is thought to have been dislodged after high winds with images showing the vessel leaning at a 45-degree angle.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and a special operations team.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended.

1. Emergency services have been called to a dry dock after a ship partially toppled over.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended. Photo: Andy O'Brien

Photo Sales
Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over. Picture date: Wednesday March 22, 2023.

2. Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith

Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over. Picture date: Wednesday March 22, 2023. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Pictures posted on social media show the vessel leaning at a 45-degree angle.

3. A ship named Petrel has become dislodged and tipped over at an angle.

Pictures posted on social media show the vessel leaning at a 45-degree angle. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over.

4. The scale of the tilt

Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Emergency services