An incident in which a ship has partially toppled over in Leith has been described as “terrifying” for those on board.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had taken 15 patients to hospital and a further ten people were treated and discharged at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the dry dock at the Edinburgh waterfront area after the vessel tilted over on a 45-degree angle.

The Petrel, a research vessel, was bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.29am to attend an incident in Leith. We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.

"We transported 15 patients to hospital – 11 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital. A further 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

Jacquie Campbell, Chief Officer of Acute Services at NHS Lothian, said: "We're on standby to receive a number of patients at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh's accident and emergency department following a major incident at Imperial Dock in Leith.

Twenty-five people were injured when a ship tipped over in a dry dock in Leith on Wednesday morning, the Scottish Ambulance Service said.

"We have been reviewing the current capacity at the RIE, with support from other sites, to prepare to accommodate these patients.

"Given the expected pressure on the site, we urge people not to attend A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh unless it's an emergency.”

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board.

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

The vessel tilted at a 45-degree angle at Leith dock. Picture: @tomafc83 on Twitter

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith around 8:35am on Wednesday.

Pictures posted on social media show the vessel leaning at a 45-degree angle.

Dales Marine, which runs the dry dock, declined to comment when contacted by The Scotsman.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended.

Research vessel Petrel leaning in a dry dock in Leith on Wednesday. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.

“The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.43am to reports of an incident at Imperial Dock.

Research vessel Petrel leaning on its side in the dry dock. Picture: @Tomafc83 on Twitter

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources. Crews currently remain in attendance."

The coastguard also sent teams to the scene.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene. This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”

A spokesperson for Forth Ports, which owns Leith docks, said: “We are aware of the incident at the facility of our tenant, Dales Marine Services, at the Port of Leith.

"We are providing Dales with any support we can today. We cannot comment any further as the incident response is being led by the emergency services.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident.”

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, said: “We have no comment at this time.”

Emergency services at the scene in Leith. Picture: @tomafc83 on Twitter

Research vessel Petrel in Imperial Dock in Leith on Wednesday. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images