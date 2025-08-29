Lanark incident: Police launch murder investigation after 30-year-old man found dead at property
Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a 30-year-old man was found dead in Lanark.
Scott Boyd was pronounced dead within a property after police were called to a report of two men found injured in the Braeside Crescent area of Kirkmuirhill around 4.45am on Wednesday. Officers confirmed they are treating Mr Boyd’s death as murder following a post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment and has since been released. Several road closures were in place, but they have now been lifted.
Police described the incident as “isolated” and said they believed there was no wider threat to people in the area.
Detectives are appealing for information to support the investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Boyd at this very difficult time. We are providing them with support as our investigation continues.
“A team of detectives are working alongside officers from the local division to trace whoever is responsible as soon as possible. An extensive investigation is ongoing, including a CCTV trawl and door-to-door enquiries. We would again urge anyone who may have any information to get in touch. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital.”
Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Sarah McArthur, said: "We will have a continued police presence in the area, and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace who is responsible for Mr Boyd's death. We will remain in the area while investigations are continuing, and anyone with any concerns should speak to a police officer."
Police have set up a portal for people to submit information, which can be accessed here.
Anyone with information can also contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0440 of August 27. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.