Kirkcaldy fire: Scottish high street closed off as fire crews battle blaze
A Scottish high street has been closed off as fire crews battle a blaze at a building.
Emergency services were called to Kirkcaldy High Street at around 11.20am on Saturday.
Fire crews are curently in attendance at the Nairn Building, formerly part of Fife College's Priory Campus, at the harbour.
Police have closed the road leading to The Path as the incident is dealt with.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a report of a fire within a disused building on High Street, Kirkcaldy.
“Emergency services are in attendance and High Street is closed at Mid Street and Dunnikier Way.
“There is no risk to the wider public.”