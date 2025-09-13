Emergency crews at the scene

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish high street has been closed off as fire crews battle a blaze at a building.

Emergency services were called to Kirkcaldy High Street at around 11.20am on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews are curently in attendance at the Nairn Building, formerly part of Fife College's Priory Campus, at the harbour.

Police have closed the road leading to The Path as the incident is dealt with.

Fire crews a the former Fife College building, police have closed the road (Pic: Cath Ruane)

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a report of a fire within a disused building on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance and High Street is closed at Mid Street and Dunnikier Way.