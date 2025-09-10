The rail company announced the news in a statement.

LNER has been hit by a cyber attack, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Passengers’ contact details and some information about past journeys have been accessed according to the organisation which runs services on the East Coast Main Line between London and Scotland.

The spokesperson said in a statement they were “made aware of unauthorised access to files managed by a third-party supplier” which involves “customer contact details and some information about previous journeys”.

LNER are now advising customers to “be cautious” of unsolicited communications, especially those asking for personal information.

An LNER spokesperson added the cyber attack does not have an impact on buying tickets or travelling. No bank, payment card or password information has been affected.

Train operator LNER said it is ‘treating this matter with the highest priority’. | Geography Photos/Universal Image

“We are treating this matter with the highest priority and are working closely with experts and with the supplier to understand what has happened and to make sure appropriate safeguards are in place.

“We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”