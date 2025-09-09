M9 crash: Man, 73, dies in one vehicle crash on major Scottish motorway near Grangemouth

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:53 BST
He was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the early morning crash.

A 73-year-old man has died after a crash on the M9 near Grangemouth on Tuesday morning.

The northbound road between junctions five and six was closed after police were called around 6.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crash involved one vehicle, a grey Audi Q3, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The road re-opened around 9.45am.

The section of the motorway was closed for several hours following the incidentplaceholder image
The section of the motorway was closed for several hours following the incident | Google Maps

Inspector David Marr, from Road Policing East, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

"Drivers who were in the area at the time are also asked to check their dash-cam footage to see if it has captured anything of significance for our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0565 of September 9.

Related topics:GrangemouthPoliceDriversPolice ScotlandScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice