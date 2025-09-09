M9 crash: Man, 73, dies in one vehicle crash on major Scottish motorway near Grangemouth
A 73-year-old man has died after a crash on the M9 near Grangemouth on Tuesday morning.
The northbound road between junctions five and six was closed after police were called around 6.30am.
The crash involved one vehicle, a grey Audi Q3, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The road re-opened around 9.45am.
Inspector David Marr, from Road Policing East, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
"Drivers who were in the area at the time are also asked to check their dash-cam footage to see if it has captured anything of significance for our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0565 of September 9.
