The Labour leader avoided a significant rebellion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter fuel payments are set to stop for millions of pensioners after Sir Keir Starmer warded off a Labour backbench rebellion over the plans.

In a vote that saw the Government’s majority fall to 120, MPs voted 348 to 228 to remove the payment for all but the country’s poorest pensioners, rejecting a Tory bid for the controversial policy to be blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite widespread unease in the Labour ranks over the policy, just one backbencher, Jon Trickett, opposed the Government and backed the Conservative motion.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A further 52 MPs, including seven ministers, had no vote recorded, but this does not mean they chose to abstain. Some may have been unable to attend due to other commitments, or been “slipped”, meaning they were given permission not to attend.

Labour sources were keen to play down the idea of the vote as a significant rebellion, insisting only a dozen of those who had no vote recorded were not authorised to be absent.

A source said: “Abstention figures are always misleading because they can be for a whole bunch of legitimate reasons including medical appointments, official travel or pairing with the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Only a dozen of the MPs who were absent for today’s vote were not authorised.”

Fifteen of the Labour MPs who signed a motion which called on the Government to delay implementing the cut were among those on the list.

Of the seven former Labour backbenchers who lost the whip after defying the Government over the two-child benefit cap earlier this year, five – Apsana Begum, Zarah Sultana, John McDonnell, Ian Byrne and Richard Burgon – voted with the opposition.

In what appears to be a sign they’re hoping to be welcomed back into the party, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Imran Hussain also abstained, according to the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downing Street had defied pressure from the Liberal Democrats, SNP and the Tories to soften the impact of the cut in the run-up to the Commons vote, insisting on Tuesday morning that there were no plans to widen eligibility for the payment.

Speaking after the vote, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said: "Voters in Scotland were promised 'change' but instead the Labour Party is wielding the austerity axe and cutting billions of pounds from public services and household incomes. "SNP MPs voted against these cuts, which will see the majority of pensioners lose £500 a year in winter fuel payments and cut more than £100 million from Scotland's budget. "It's shameful that Labour MPs have broken their promise to voters and imposed these cuts - showing they can't be trusted to stand up for Scotland's interests. "During the election Anas Sarwar pledged 'Read my lips: no austerity under Labour' but his words have turned out to be worthless. "In contrast, the SNP will continue to press the UK government to reverse these draconian cuts, support pensioners and deliver the investment boost our public services need."

Ministers argue the measure is necessary in order to fill a “£22 billion black hole” in the public finances which they say was left behind by their Tory predecessors.

But some backbenchers had said they feel unable to back the cut, which will see millions of pensioners lose the payment and only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits continue to receive help with their energy bills this winter. The number of fuel payments will fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million this winter. The Government’s working majority is 167.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trickett, who served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, said he feared the measure would cause more pensioners to fall into poverty during the winter and “could not in good conscience make my constituents poorer”.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the MP for Normanton and Hemsworth said: “This winter will be extremely difficult for my constituents of all ages.

“After years of obscene profiteering by energy companies, they are hiking bills once again.

“I fear that removing the payment from pensioners will mean that many more will fall into poverty this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that the consequences of pensioner poverty are devastating. It can even be a matter of life and death.

“I have worked behind the scenes to try and change the Government’s position, but to no avail.

“Our country is richer than it’s ever been, but the wealth is not shared fairly.

“In my view the Government should be looking to raise revenues from the wealthiest in society, not working class pensioners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I will sleep well tonight knowing that I voted to defend my constituents.”

Clapham and Brixton Hill Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said she had been unable to attend the vote because she had been in Ghana for her father’s funeral, but would have defied the Government if she had been in the UK.

She said in a post on X: “For clarity, the reason I am unable to attend today’s vote on winter fuel payment cuts is because I am still out of the country following my Dad’s funeral in Ghana.

“If I was able to attend in-person, I would be voting against these cuts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Begum, who now sits as an Independent, said: “I’ve just voted against the means-testing of the winter fuel payments. I stand with my constituents in opposing austerity and I will continue to stand up for Poplar and Limehouse – no matter what.”

It comes as the full state pension is set to rise by £460 from next April, according to official wage figures released on Tuesday.

Tory chairman Richard Fuller MP said: “Labour just voted to cut winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners in order to pay for inflation-busting pay rises for their trade union paymasters.

“The country should not forget that Labour made a political choice to make this callous decision that will hurt pensioners just as their energy bills are set to increase this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Be of no doubt this is the start of Labour’s war on pensioners. People who have worked their whole lives and done the right thing deserve dignity and security in retirement instead of being hung out to dry by this Labour Government.”

The Prime Minister’s spokeswoman said after the vote that he welcomes the progress of the policy.

She told journalists: “The Prime Minister has been clear about the importance of this policy, and while it is not something that he or the Chancellor wanted to do, it is necessary as part of our efforts to balance the books and address the £22 billion black hole.