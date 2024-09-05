Despite their general election humbling, the SNP persisted with tired old arguments that Westminster is the source of all evil and independence is the cure to all ailments

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you ever run into an old schoolfriend at the pub and found that all they could talk about was their past glories and past grievances? The world moves on, but they stand still. Initially, it can be quite funny. Eventually, you just start to feel sorry for them.

This past week at their party conference, the SNP continued its transformation into the pub bore of Scottish politics – self-absorbed and stuck fighting the battles of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had intended this to be a light-hearted mockery of the parlous state of the SNP after the general election. In truth, I am almost starting to be worried on their behalf. There is something disconcerting about watching a party that has been completely shellacked at the polls turning around and acting as though nothing has happened.

Rage, sorry and denial

On paper, of course, SNP speakers from John Swinney down talked about humility and refocusing on the priorities of the Scottish people. In practice, the nationalists went back to their political comfort blanket.

Westminster is the source of all evil and independence is the cure to all ailments. No matter that voters decisively rejected their “page one, line one” approach to independence not two months ago – clearly what is needed is more talk about independence.

John Swinney takes the applause of delegates on day three of the SNP conference at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst the senior members and ministers on show, you could see plenty of preening and positioning, but precious little personal accountability. The few SNP footsoldiers who turned up ran the gamut from rage to sorrow, denial to depression, having “gone over the top” and faced the enemy time after time so that General Sturgeon could move her campervan six inches closer to Indyref2.

Political ground has shifted

Still, they gamely fought the old wars and played the old hits. Nothing is our fault; Labour are really Tories; democracy is being denied. The battle cries may have played well to the dwindling recruits in the room but it sounded like delusion to the rest of us.

The SNP relied for so long on the familiar territory of Yes and No. For as long as politics was about identity and the nationalist dividing line, they could win easy victories with lazy answers and massed numbers. Now the political ground has shifted and the old answers no longer work. The SNP are not equipped for this new battlefield – and yet all evidence is that they will continue to use the same tired tactics.

I have even heard whispers that the First Minister could call an early Holyrood election in the hope of catching Labour off-guard. I suspect that is unlikely – there are far too many ministers feart of losing their carriages and far too few safe seats to go around for the Stephen Flynns and former MPs who are circling – but it speaks to the delusion of the party if they believe that yet another headlong charge will be a winning strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One defeat was clearly not enough to wake the SNP up – but sooner or later they are going to have to face reality. A party that is stuck fighting the battles of the past is not one equipped to lead Scotland into the future.