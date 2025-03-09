Inverness fire: Dramatic footage shows raging flames pouring from "devastating" business park blaze
Dramatic footage shows flames and smoke pouring from an overnight blaze in Inverness.
Police Scotland Highland and Islands said that they received a report of a fire at Fairways Business Park in Inverness at around 12am on March 9 2025.
They added that there are no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.
A number of businesses have reportedly been destroyed in the fire.
SJ Travel Centre, an independent travel agency which has its offices on the business park, posted to Facebook: “As many of you may have heard, a devastating fire broke out last night, and unfortunately, our offices have been badly affected. While our physical space is temporarily closed, we want to reassure you that we are still very much operational.
“All our systems are cloud-based, and we will be fully up and running remotely from tomorrow. You can continue to reach us by phone at 01463 240467 or via email at [email protected].
“We are truly heartbroken by what has happened, but at the end of the day, the most important thing is that no one was hurt. Buildings and belongings can be replaced—people cannot. Thank you all for your support and understanding during this time. We’ll keep you updated.”
Inverness and District Indoor Bowling Club posted to Facebook: “Due to the fire in the shops next to the Stadium, we will not be open today. (no damage to the Stadium). The Top5 competition due to be played today is postponed. New date for Top5 is next Sunday, 16th.”
