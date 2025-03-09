All you need to know ahead of Celtic v Hibs Scottish Cup quarter-final at Parkhead

Celtic and Hibs meet in what is undoubtedly the pick of the Scottish Cup quarter-finals ties this weekend.

Holders Celtic are the favourites to progress and book a date at Hampden, but Hibs are on a 15-match unbeaten run across all competitions and recently defeated Brendan Rodgers’ men at Easter Road.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Celtic and Hibs meet at Parkhead. | SNS Group

Celtic v Hibs match details

The Scottish Cup quarter-final match between Celtic and Hibs takes place on Sunday, March 9 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Celtic v Hibs TV channel

Premier Sports have selected this match for live coverage. It will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, which is available on Sky Sports and Virgin Media platforms.

Celtic v Hibs live stream

Premier Sports will show Celtic v Hibs on the Premier Player on its website and via the app.

Celtic v Hibs highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm and will then be repeated at 11.40pm on BBC One.

Celtic v Hibs team news

Liam Scales misses out for Celtic with a facial injury but Auston Trusty and Callum McGregor are fit after going off with injuries against St Mirren. James Forrest is building up his fitness after a foot injury while Paulo Bernardo will return from an ankle injury after the international break.

Hibs captain Joe Newell remains on the sidelines and Celtic loanee Hyeokkyu Kwon is ineligible.