Communities unite to take over Scottish windfarm from energy giant

Several communities on the west coast of Scotland have united to take over a wind farm from an energy giant in a potential landmark deal that could maximise income from the turbines for local residents who live in its shadows.

Community trusts on the Cowal peninsula in Argyll have their sights on taking over the Cruach Mhor wind farm near Colintraive from Scottish Power Renewables, which holds the lease to the land at present and runs 34 turbines.

Four trusts have come together to create Cowal Community Energy, which is likely to bid against Scottish Power Renewables for the lease to the land, which is due to come up for renewal.

If CCE is successful, the move could create the largest community-owned windfarm in Scotland. Some of the exisiting turbines could potentially be re-used, it is understood, but CCE plans to redevelop the windfarm over time.

Alan Stewart, a director of Cowal Community Energy, said: “The wind farms take up the land, cause disruption, they impact on the scenery of our communities and they make a lot of money.

“The communities get little benefit from that. Often the communities get a token amount back.

“The local communities should be able to get a full share. The income from Cruach Mhor would be transformational for an area like Dunoon and Cowal.”

Mr Stewart said community-owned developments returned approx £100,000 per Megawatt per year in net profit to their communities.

This compares to the maximum corporate developments pay in community benefit is £5,000 per Megawatt per year.

CCE is made up of four trusts representing Dunoon, Sandbank, Benmore and Kilmun and South Cowal.

The land at Cruach Mhor is owned by Forestry Land Scotland, with the 25-year-lease on the land up for renewal in 2029.

The bid from Cowal comes amid a national debate as to how communities can benefit more fully from renewable energy developments as a rush of new applications are lodged for sites across the Scottish countryside.

Proposals for new windfarms have intensified ahead of the planned upgrade of the overhead powerlines in the north of Scotland which transmit energy to the National Grid.

On the Isle of Skye alone, around 130 turbines are in planning at present.

If successful in their bid, Cowal Community Energy believes it would set a precedent for community groups around Scotland to take control of wind farms.

Scottish Power Renewables is owned by the Spanish corporation Iberdrola, who recently posted net profits of 5.6 billion euros and paid out 15 per cent increases to their shareholders.

Mr Stewart added: “We are very excited that this could set an example for other communities to take a lease of the neighbouring windfarms.

“If we do succeed, it will be fantastic for Cowal and Dunoon. But will also be a successful example for communities all over Scotland where wind farms are developing and repowered, especially on government owned land.”

Community Land Scotland, Policy Manager, Dr Josh Doble said: “It is really impressive to see how community trusts in Cowal have come together to bid for the lease.

“There is widespread acceptance that communities should be getting greater benefit from wind farms and – whenever possible – they should have the right to own the windfarm and benefit properly from the business model.

“If Cowal Community Energy does get granted the lease, it will set a groundbreaking example for the renewables sector in Scotland and inspire other communities to do the same.”

