In pictures: Joyous scenes as freed hostages return to Israel after two years in captivity

Hamas has released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza as part of a ceasefire, after more than two years of holding them in captivity.

On Monday, tens of thousands of Israelis watched the hostage transfers at public screenings across the country.

In Tel Aviv, families and friends of the hostages broke into wild cheers as television channels announced that the first group was in the hands of the Red Cross.

The freed hostages, who were all men, were later reunited with their families and footage released by Israeli authorities showed tearful reunions, including one showing 28-year-old twins Gali and Ziv Berman embracing as they were reunited.

Hostages previously released had said the twins from Kfar Aza were held separately.

The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also to be handed over as part of the deal, although the exact timing remained unclear.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank rejoiced as buses carrying dozens of released prisoners from Ofer Prison arrived in Beitunia, near Ramallah, as Israel began releasing more than 1,900 prisoners and detainees as part of the ceasefire deal.

The prisoners include 250 people serving life sentences for convictions in attacks on Israelis.

The freed men, with their heads shaved, descended from the bus, flashing V-for-victory signs. Some were lifted up onto the shoulders of the crowd, while others sank into chairs nearby, exhausted.

The exchange of hostages and prisoners has raised hopes that it marks the end of the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

The ceasefire is also expected to be accompanied by a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

US President Donald Trump is in Israel to celebrate the US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas before continuing on to Egypt for a key summit that he hopes will solidify an end to the war and pave the way for a more durable peace in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that he was “committed to this peace” in a speech to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Here are some images as the hostages, who were kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attacks in 2023, returned to Israel.

