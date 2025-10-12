Palestinian ambassador: Scotland's leaders 'partly responsible' for Gaza ceasefire
The UK’s new Palestinian ambassador says Scotland’s leaders are partly responsible for bringing about a ceasefire in Gaza.
Israel and Hamas agreed to US president Donald Trump’s peace plan at the end of last week and a ceasefire began on Friday.
Hamas has until Monday morning to release all 20 living hostages. Israel says it expects the deceased hostages to be placed in coffins and brought to a forensic institution for formal identification.
In exchange, Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza. Hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks have entered Gaza since the ceasefire deal was struck.
Mr Trump is also expected to visit Israel and an international peace summit in Egypt on Monday.
Palestinian ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot thanked the people of Scotland and praised First Minister John Swinney when he spoke to the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. He also praised the efforts of former first minister Humza Yousaf and his wife, Councillor Nadia El-Nakla, and the party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.
In his speech, Dr Zomlot said: “John Swinney, under your leadership the SNP has stood firm in defending our shared values of justice, equality and freedom.
“You were among the very first to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, you were one of the first to demand sanctions on the illegalities, and among the very first to call for and uphold our inalienable right to statehood and self-determination.
“We want you to know how much we appreciate you travelling to London to take part in the historic event outside our mission to mark the historic, long overdue recognition of the UK of the state of Palestine. It personally meant a lot that you were literally standing by my side - thank you Scotland.
“You used your moments with Donald Trump when he was here in Scotland to plead for a ceasefire, to convince him that the people of Scotland want him to use his power to enforce a ceasefire.
“So you have something to do with the last few days with the world coming to its senses and bringing the unhinged Benjamin Netanyahu to compliance.”
Dr Zomlot added: “The Palestinian people will never forget how the people of Scotland stood by our side when it mattered the most.”
