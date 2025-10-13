The release of 20 hostages by Hamas has now been completed ahead of Monday’s deadline

Twenty hostages have been released in Gaza on Monday and now crossed into Israel on a historic day, as Donald Trump landed on Air Force One to mark the US-brokered ceasefire.

Air Force One touched down at Ben-Gurion International Airport at 9.42am local time (7.42am BST) after flying over Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where tens of thousands were gathered, on the way to landing.

People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv. | AP

The US president will address the Israeli Parliament before later travelling to Egypt where he will attend a peace deal summit involving more than 20 world leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Here, The Scotsman answers all your key questions about a momentous day in the two-year Israel-Hamas war.

What has been agreed on hostage release in Donald Trump’s peace plan?

Hamas had until noon local time (10am UK time) to hand over all living Israeli hostages, as well as any deceased hostages.

The exchange was completed ahead of the deadline. Hamas initially released seven hostages in the early hours of Monday morning, before the remaining 13 living hostages were passed Red Cross officials on Monday.

This picture, released by Israel's Government Press Office shows Gali and Ziv Berman embracing after being released from Hamas captivity in Gaza. | AP

Under the deal, Israel will separately release more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and allow food and aid supplies into Gaza.

The terms of the ceasefire agreement stated the handovers would take place "without any public ceremonies or media coverage". It is understood the Israeli government has wanted to avoid the highly choreographed nature of previous hostage handovers.

The 20 hostages released by Hamas - all men - are being reunited with their families and expected to undergo medical checks.

An international task force will work to locate deceased hostages who are not returned within 72 hours, said Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for the hostages and the missing.

What else has been agreed in the ceasefire deal?

A ceasefire came into effect in Gaza at noon local time on Friday.

The ceasefire is also expected to be accompanied by a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel. | AP

A line has also been committed to by the Israel military where forces have withdrawn to control only 53 per cent of Gaza. The commitment was confirmed by a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Senior US officials have confirmed a multinational force of around 200 troops will monitor the ceasefire. This force will include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, and will be overseen by the US military.

When will the peace summit in Egypt take place?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to meet with Mr Trump for a public handshake about 12.30pm UK time in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

The signing of the peace plan by the US, Qatar, Turkey and Egypt is expected to take place from about 1pm UK time, with Mr Trump to make a speech in the hour afterwards.

The summit, co-hosted by the US leader and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, comes as part of efforts to secure the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has been holding since Friday.

Who will attend the peace summit?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is in Sharm El Sheikh to see US president Donald Trump and fellow negotiators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey sign off the Gaza peace plan.

He will be joined by leaders from more than 20 countries.

