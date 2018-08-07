Ibrox brawl: Rangers ‘won’t face punishment’ over fan violence

Have your say

European football’s governing body has said Rangers will not face punishment after violence ahead of the Ibrox side’s clash with Osijek.

Two Croatians, aged 24 and 40, were stabbed before the Europa League qualifier between the two sides on Thursday.

Mobile phone footage showed a mass brawl break out around half a mile from Ibrox Stadium.

Uefa said: “Uefa strongly condemns the violent clashes, but as these incidents were not observed inside or around the stadium, they do not fall under the jurisdiction of Uefa’s disciplinary bodies.”

A police inquiry is ongoing.

