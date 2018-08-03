Ibrox brawl: Two Croatians stabbed in fight before Rangers Europa League game

Two men remain in hospital after being stabbed amid a mass brawl ahead of Rangers’ Europa League clash with Croatian side Osijek.

Police Scotland is continuing to appeal for information following a large-scale disturbance in the Govan area of Glasgow last night, Thursday, 2 August 2018.

Officers were called to the scene at Edmiston Drive near to Paisley Road West just after 7pm - shortly before the Rangers v Osijek Europa League qualifying match at Ibrox Stadium.

Two Croatian nationals, a man aged 24 and another aged 40, were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to stab wounds. The 24-year-old man was released from hospital this morning and it is expected that the 40 year old man will be released later today.

A dedicated team of officers is examining CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Area Commander Chief Inspector Alan Bowater said: “Supporters of both sides should be able to attend a football match without getting caught up in violence and disorder. Also, innocent members of the public should not have to be faced with the threat of encountering it.

“The individuals involved must be tracked down and held to account and Police Scotland will use every resource at its disposal to put a stop to this reckless behaviour. I would like to reassure members of the public that we take their safety extremely seriously and sufficient resources will be deployed at future games to tackle anti-social behaviour and violence.”

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Willison from Greater Glasgow CID added: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the individuals involved in this disgraceful incident. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those with mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Govan CID via 101, quoting incident number 3562 of Thursday 2 August 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”

