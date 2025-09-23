Full details ahead of Dundee Utd v Aberdeen in Scottish Premiership

Dundee United and Aberdeen meet in an eagerly anticipated league fixture under the lights this midweek.

The hosts have started the season well, losing just once and sitting in sixth place, while Aberdeen are yet to win a game in the Premiership and are bottom on a solitary point, while the Dons are also yet to find the net.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Dundee United v Aberdeen will be played at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Dundee United v Aberdeen match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Dundee United and Aberdeen takes place on Tuesday, September 23 at Tannadice, Dundee. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Dundee United v Aberdeen TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Dundee United v Aberdeen live stream

Dundee United TV and Red TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers.

Dundee United v Aberdeen highlights

There is no Sportscene TV package currently scheduled on Tuesday night. Online highlights will be posted by Sky Sports and the SPFL on their YouTube channel.

Dundee United v Aberdeen team news

Dundee United remain without Ryan Strain, Isaac Pappoe (both knee), Kristijan Trapanovski, Ross Graham and Max Watters (all hamstring), however Strain has returned to training. Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has a full squad.