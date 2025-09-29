Greggs opens new Edinburgh outlet shop with discounted sausage rolls, steak bakes and sweet treats
Greggs has opened its first outlet store in Edinburgh, selling surplus food at half the price of the regular shop.
The new store, which is the 40th of its kind in the UK, has opened on Glenalmond Place in Sighthill.
At the end of each day unsold food is sent to the chain’s outlet shops where it is then sold at a discount the next day. Products are typically sold at half the price of a regular Greggs store.
Launched in 1974, the scheme is a bid to reduce food waste while offering communities huge discounts on food.
While this is the first in Edinburgh, there are a number of Greggs Outlet stores already open in Glasgow, including in Nitshill, Parkhead, Maryhill Road, Saltmarket and the Gorbals.
Instead of its typical blue, the new outlet store features red external signage.
In 2024, the chain said 45% of its surplus stock was redistributed through outlet stores.
It has also expanded its range of products available in its outlet stores to include items such as pizza and cream cakes.
The new store is open between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am until 3pm on a Sunday.
Roisin Currie, CEO at Greggs said: “Opening our 40th Outlet shop in Edinburgh reaffirms our commitments set out in the Greggs Pledge to reduce waste and support communities.
“By selling surplus fresh products at great value and reinvesting a share of the profits through The Greggs Foundation, we are able to help families and local charities across the country.”
