The Greggs bags can be collected from shops throughout the day.

Too Good To Go has partnered with Greggs to launch Grab Bags from just £2.99 across Scottish stores.

The bags will be available across more than 1,800 shops nationwide for collection daily. They include Greggs product offerings such as Chicken Goujons, Cheese Bites and Potato Wedges from £2.99.

Too Good To Go is an app that connects customers with local food businesses to sell surplus food that would otherwise be wasted.

Greggs ‘Grab Bags’ can be collected throughout the day as the shelf life of hot-to-go items end approximately every two hours. The offering is different to Surprise Bags, which are only available at the end of the day and early morning.

Customers can reserve a Grab Bag through the free Too Good To Go app, pay in advance, and collect it from their chosen Greggs shop.

The contents of each Grab Bag will vary depending on the surplus food available that day.

Customers can reserve a bag through the app in advance. | Supplied

A Too Good To Go spokesperson said the nationwide rollout follows “successful trials” which showed strong demand and an appetite from customers to save food from going to waste.

Sophie Trueman, UK and Ireland country director at Too Good To Go, said the bags will make “a real difference in the fight against food waste”.

She said: “By partnering with Greggs to launch the new offering nationwide, we’re making it even easier for customers to rescue delicious food at great value, and every Greggs Grab Bag collected is another step towards a planet with no food waste.”

The bags will be available across more than 1,800 shops nationwide for collection daily. | PA

Through the Too Good To Go partnership with Greggs, over five million Surprise Bags have been saved from going to waste.