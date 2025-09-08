Greggs and Too Good To Go: Dozens of Scottish Greggs stores offering hot food ‘Grab Bags’ from just £2.99
Too Good To Go has partnered with Greggs to launch Grab Bags from just £2.99 across Scottish stores.
The bags will be available across more than 1,800 shops nationwide for collection daily. They include Greggs product offerings such as Chicken Goujons, Cheese Bites and Potato Wedges from £2.99.
Too Good To Go is an app that connects customers with local food businesses to sell surplus food that would otherwise be wasted.
Greggs ‘Grab Bags’ can be collected throughout the day as the shelf life of hot-to-go items end approximately every two hours. The offering is different to Surprise Bags, which are only available at the end of the day and early morning.
Customers can reserve a Grab Bag through the free Too Good To Go app, pay in advance, and collect it from their chosen Greggs shop.
The contents of each Grab Bag will vary depending on the surplus food available that day.
A Too Good To Go spokesperson said the nationwide rollout follows “successful trials” which showed strong demand and an appetite from customers to save food from going to waste.
Sophie Trueman, UK and Ireland country director at Too Good To Go, said the bags will make “a real difference in the fight against food waste”.
She said: “By partnering with Greggs to launch the new offering nationwide, we’re making it even easier for customers to rescue delicious food at great value, and every Greggs Grab Bag collected is another step towards a planet with no food waste.”
Through the Too Good To Go partnership with Greggs, over five million Surprise Bags have been saved from going to waste.
Gillian Long, retail operations director at Greggs said: “We’re always looking for ways to make sure our food is enjoyed, not wasted, and in partnership with Too Good To Go, the Greggs Grab Bags are a brilliant solution.”
