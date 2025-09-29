Welcome return of seasonality to Edinburgh market

Edinburgh market | TreasureGalore - stock.adobe.com

Craig Barrie, founder of Revere estate agency, is pleased the Scottish capital’s property market is showing signs of getting back to its old rhythm.

After a few unpredictable years, Edinburgh’s property market is finally showing signs of returning to its old rhythm. For the first time in a long while, it feels like we’re seeing the return of a truly seasonal market for the Capital.

At Revere, we’ve been tracking the data closely over the summer, and while June and July showed some hesitancy from buyers, things have started to shift in a positive direction.

Craig Barrie | Supplied

In June, according to figures from Rightmove, demand in Edinburgh dipped slightly by 2.4 per cent year on year, but new listings were up 6 per cent and average asking prices also rose by in excess of6 per cent to £311,373. Sellers seemed confident, even if buyers were taking a more cautious approach.

July was the quietest month in terms of buyer activity, with demand down 12.8 per cent in the city compared to the same period in 2024. But, interestingly, prices continued to rise, up 7.2 per cent year on year, suggesting that sellers weren’t feeling the pressure to lower their expectations. From studying the statistics, I would say it felt more like a pause than a downturn.

That pause didn’t last long. August brought a clear rebound in the Capital, with demand up 8.9 per cent year on year, despite a noticeable drop in both available and new listings.

With fewer homes on the market and buyer interest picking up again, the average asking price rose to £314,754 last month, a 5.5 per cent increase from the same period last year.

What stands out most is the shape of the property market. For the first time since the pre-pandemic years, we’re seeing seasonal patterns return.

A slower July followed by renewed activity in late summer is something we haven’t seen in quite a while, and it’s a great, encouraging sign for what’s ahead.

As we head into autumn, confidence in the Capital’s property market seems to be building again.

If you’re thinking about making a move, now is a great time to talk. Whether you’re buying or selling, Revere is here to help you make the most of the current momentum.