Glasgow filming: Over 20 roads facing closures or restrictions as mystery film set descends on city
Glasgow City Council has issued measures affecting over 20 roads in Glasgow, as mystery filming is set to take place from next week.
Separate road closures are currently in place in Glasgow while Oscar-winning director Joel Coen shoots his new movie, Jack of Spades.
The latest measures will run from September 28 to October 19 and include closures and restrictions on loading and unloading vehicles.
The roads affected are mainly around the Blythswood Hill area of central Glasgow, near King Tut’s and Glasgow central station.
The production being filmed has not been revealed.
Here’s everything you need to know about which roads will be closed and when:
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on October 3 until 6pm on the October 5
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on October 3 until 6pm on the October 4
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Lane between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street (north side only)
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 7am on October 4 until 7pm on October 4
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Lane between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street (north side only one lane closure)
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on October 18 until 6pm on October 20
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on October 18 until 9pm on October 19
- Blythswood Street between Holm Street and St Vincent Street
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Lane between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell StreetWaterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street (north side only one
- lane closure)
- Wellington Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- West Campbell Street between Holm Street and Waterloo Street
- Douglas Street between Argyle Street and Waterloo Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 7am on October 19 until 9pm on October 19
- Blythswood Street between Holm Street and St Vincent Street
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Lane between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street (north side only one lane closure)
- Wellington Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- Douglas Street between Argyle Street and Waterloo Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements by stop and go under traffic management (3mins max wait)
From 7am on October 19 until 7pm on October 19
- Waterloo Street prior to Douglas Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on October 12 until 9pm on October 14
- Washington Street for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 9.30am on October 13 until 4pm on October 13
- Newton Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street
- North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on September 28 until 8am on September 29
- Queens Crescent between property No 16 and West Princes Street
- West Princes Street between property No 91 and Queens Crescent
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on September 29 until 8am October 1
- West Princess Street between Carrington Street and Queens Crescent
- Queens Crescent between West Princess Street and Melrose Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements by stop and go under traffic management (3mins max wait)
From 7am on the September 30 until 9pm on September 30
- West Princes Street prior to Queens Crescent
- West Princess Street prior to Carrington Street
- Ashley Street prior to West Princess Street
