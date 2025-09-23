Film crews will arrive next week with restrictions set to run until mid-October.

Glasgow City Council has issued measures affecting over 20 roads in Glasgow, as mystery filming is set to take place from next week.

Separate road closures are currently in place in Glasgow while Oscar-winning director Joel Coen shoots his new movie, Jack of Spades.

The latest measures will run from September 28 to October 19 and include closures and restrictions on loading and unloading vehicles.

The roads affected are mainly around the Blythswood Hill area of central Glasgow, near King Tut’s and Glasgow central station.

Several roads around Blythswood Street in central Glasgow are set to face restrictions | Google Maps

The production being filmed has not been revealed.

Here’s everything you need to know about which roads will be closed and when:

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on October 3 until 6pm on the October 5

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on October 3 until 6pm on the October 4

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Lane between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street (north side only)

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 7am on October 4 until 7pm on October 4

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Lane between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street (north side only one lane closure)

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on October 18 until 6pm on October 20

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on October 18 until 9pm on October 19

Blythswood Street between Holm Street and St Vincent Street

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Lane between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell StreetWaterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street (north side only one

lane closure)

Wellington Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

West Campbell Street between Holm Street and Waterloo Street

Douglas Street between Argyle Street and Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 7am on October 19 until 9pm on October 19

Blythswood Street between Holm Street and St Vincent Street

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Lane between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street (north side only one lane closure)

Wellington Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Douglas Street between Argyle Street and Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements by stop and go under traffic management (3mins max wait)

From 7am on October 19 until 7pm on October 19

Waterloo Street prior to Douglas Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on October 12 until 9pm on October 14

Washington Street for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 9.30am on October 13 until 4pm on October 13

Newton Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street

North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on September 28 until 8am on September 29

Queens Crescent between property No 16 and West Princes Street

West Princes Street between property No 91 and Queens Crescent

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on September 29 until 8am October 1

West Princess Street between Carrington Street and Queens Crescent

Queens Crescent between West Princess Street and Melrose Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements by stop and go under traffic management (3mins max wait)

From 7am on the September 30 until 9pm on September 30