Edinburgh roads: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car on busy Edinburgh road
A woman was hit by a car and her condition is unknown.
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.
The woman was struck by the vehicle on Monday evening around 6.30pm in Corstorphine Bank Drive.
She was taken to hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Monday, September 22, 2025, we received a report involving a woman and a car at Corstorphine Bank Drive, Edinburgh.
“The woman was taken to hospital.”
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.