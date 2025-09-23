A woman was hit by a car and her condition is unknown.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The woman was struck by the vehicle on Monday evening around 6.30pm in Corstorphine Bank Drive.

The accident happened at Corstorphine Bank Drive | Google

She was taken to hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Monday, September 22, 2025, we received a report involving a woman and a car at Corstorphine Bank Drive, Edinburgh.