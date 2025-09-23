Edinburgh roads: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car on busy Edinburgh road

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Comment
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 13:50 BST
A woman was hit by a car and her condition is unknown.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The woman was struck by the vehicle on Monday evening around 6.30pm in Corstorphine Bank Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The accident happened at Corstorphine Bank Driveplaceholder image
The accident happened at Corstorphine Bank Drive | Google

She was taken to hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Monday, September 22, 2025, we received a report involving a woman and a car at Corstorphine Bank Drive, Edinburgh.

“The woman was taken to hospital.”

Related topics:HospitalPolice ScotlandEdinburghEmergency response
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice