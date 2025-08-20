Cameras are set to start rolling in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow roads will see a series of closures next month as Oscar-winning director Joel Coen starts shooting his new movie, Jack of Spades.

Next month’s filming is scheduled to run from September 20 to September 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest Spiderman movie has been shot in Glasgow this month with filming set to finish on August 26.

The Crown and Challengers star Josh O'Connor is set to star in the new historical drama. However, very little is known about the production except that it’s being shot in Scotland, with Coen, one half of the renowned filmmaking duo the Coen brothers, at the helm.

Josh O'Connor is set to star in the historical drama. | Getty Images

Jack of Spades will be filmed on Cochrane Street and South Frederick Street.

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restrictions may extend to pedestrian movements when cameras are rolling, stunt scenes are taking place, or rehearsals are under way.

Here’s everything you need to know about which roads will be closed and when:

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on September 24 until 10pm on September 30

Cochrane Street for its full length

John Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Montrose St between Cochrane Street and Ingram Street (west side only)

South Frederick Street for its full length

George Square (south side) for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 7am on September 25 until 10pm on September 30

Cochrane Street for its full length

John Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Montrose St between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street (northbound closed)

South Frederick Street for its full length

George Square (south side) for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on September 25 until 10pm on September 28

George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street

John Street between George Street and Martha Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 7am on September 28 until 10pm on September 28

George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street

John Street between George Street and Martha Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 3pm on September 20 until 10pm on September 30

North Court Lane for its full length

St Vincent Place between North Court Lane and Buchanan Street

From 7am on September 22 until 10pm on September 30