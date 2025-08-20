Glasgow filming: All the road closures as Joel Coen's Jack of Spades movie begins filming in Glasgow
Glasgow roads will see a series of closures next month as Oscar-winning director Joel Coen starts shooting his new movie, Jack of Spades.
Next month’s filming is scheduled to run from September 20 to September 30.
The latest Spiderman movie has been shot in Glasgow this month with filming set to finish on August 26.
The Crown and Challengers star Josh O'Connor is set to star in the new historical drama. However, very little is known about the production except that it’s being shot in Scotland, with Coen, one half of the renowned filmmaking duo the Coen brothers, at the helm.
Jack of Spades will be filmed on Cochrane Street and South Frederick Street.
Restrictions may extend to pedestrian movements when cameras are rolling, stunt scenes are taking place, or rehearsals are under way.
Here’s everything you need to know about which roads will be closed and when:
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on September 24 until 10pm on September 30
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose St between Cochrane Street and Ingram Street (west side only)
- South Frederick Street for its full length
- George Square (south side) for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 7am on September 25 until 10pm on September 30
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose St between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street (northbound closed)
- South Frederick Street for its full length
- George Square (south side) for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on September 25 until 10pm on September 28
- George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street
- John Street between George Street and Martha Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 7am on September 28 until 10pm on September 28
- George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street
- John Street between George Street and Martha Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 3pm on September 20 until 10pm on September 30
- North Court Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Place between North Court Lane and Buchanan Street
From 7am on September 22 until 10pm on September 30
- North Court Lane for its full length
